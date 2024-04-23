Liverpool interview Gary O'Neil to replace Jurgen Klopp: report

Liverpool are interviewing Gary O'Neil for the manager's job at Anfield, with the Wolves boss in the frame to replace Jurgen Klopp.

That's according to one sensational report that claims that O'Neil, who is only in his second year of management, could be about to make the huge step up to the Reds. The Wolverhampton Wanderers currently has his side 11th in the table.

With Klopp departing at the end of the season, Liverpool's supposed frontrunner Xabi Alonso ruled himself out of the race by committing to Bayer Leverkusen – while other names such as Ruben Amorim have been linked since.

Ruben Amorim is a target for Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

DaveOCKop.com has made the sensational (and exclusive) claim that O'Neil has interviewed for the Reds job – but caveats the statement with, “it does not mean that O’Neil is the favourite and/or it’s definite that he will take over”.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this bombshell may well be true, with the Merseysiders surveying plenty of options ahead of a new era after Klopp – but it is almost impossible to prove either way.

This Is Anfield recently speculated that O'Neil could replace Klopp, too.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is leaving (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yesterday, the Athletic's David Ornstein claimed that Amorim is, “In the mix … but not a shoo-in”, suggesting that Liverpool were prepared to make a decision unswayed by public opinion.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

O'Neil has been at Molineux since the summer, when he replaced Julen Lopetegui.

More Liverpool stories

West Ham have emerged as a rival to lure Ruben Amorim to the Premier League, while Gary O'Neil has been linked with the Reds job.

Viktor Gyokeres has been linked and a Bundesliga centre-back is in the crosshairs. A Serie A star is being linked, Joachim Andersen has been tipped to move and another Bundesliga star is wanted. Meanwhile, This Is Anfield has suggested that Klopp's exit from the Reds could be “timely”.