Liverpool star told to LEAVE, in first ruthless move post-Jurgen Klopp: report

Liverpool have told a long-serving veteran of their star that he won't be kept around this summer, with the Reds making sweeping changes after Jurgen Klopp leaves.

The Reds manager has shown a lot of loyalty to his closest stars in the past with one example being when he intervened to ensure that Jordan Henderson was rewarded with a new contract, at a time when some at the club reportedly didn't want to offer the then-Liverpool captain a new deal.

With Klopp leaving at the end of the season, however, returning director Michael Edwards isn't going to be working with the same sentiment, overhauling the side for the next manager – with some popular stars potential casualties of the new regime.

Michael Edwards (left) has work to do this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

One unsurprising but potentially unpopular decision, however, will be not to offer Joel Matip a new deal. TEAMtalk reports despite expectation in some circles that the Cameroonian would be offered a short-term extension to his current contract, this isn't going to happen.

Matip was one of Klopp's first signings when he moved from Schalke on a free transfer in 2016. The defender has been a reliable and consistent star alongside plenty of other defenders but suffered a season-ending injury in December.

Liverpool will not be continuing the 32-year-old's rehabilitation from injury when his deal ends this summer, however, if this report is to be believed, with Matip needing to find another club to return to first-team action with.

Joel Matip has spent eight years at Liverpool (Image credit: Matthew Ashton - AMA/2022 AMA Sports Photo Agency)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this is an understandable decision to have made from a business perspective but it is disappointing to see such a stalwart of the Klopp era end his time on Merseyside like this. A one-year extension would be a nice gesture from a club who often treat their players very well – and could help a transition in which plenty of new players will have to bed in next term.

Matip is valued at €8 million by Transfermarkt.

West Ham have emerged as a rival to lure Ruben Amorim to the Premier League, while Gary O'Neil has been linked with the Reds job.

Viktor Gyokeres has been linked and a Bundesliga centre-back is in the crosshairs. A Serie A star is being linked, Joachim Andersen has been tipped to move and another Bundesliga star is wanted. Meanwhile, This Is Anfield has suggested that Klopp's exit from the Reds could be “timely”.