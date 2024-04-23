'I got what I wanted': Anthony Gordon reveals all on his decision to leave boyhood club Everton

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has admitted he 'got what he wanted' following his 2023 move from Everton.

The 23-year-old England international has continued to develop into one of the Premier League's best wide players, after departing the club he spent 11 years at.

Admitting much was made of his decision to depart Goodison Park for pastures new, Gordon believes the sacrifice he made was overall the correct decision for the benefit of his future.

WATCH | How Eddie Howe Just Fixed Newcastle United

“Leaving Everton didn’t need to go the way that it did," began the Liverpudlian, speaking on The Overlap, brought to you by Sky Bet.



"A lot of what you see in the media is club-driven and I didn’t care too much to change the perspective because I’m comfortable in myself and how it ended, and ultimately, I got what I wanted by joining Newcastle.



“I did want to leave, but also the club did have to sell me. The way it was played out was that I was desperate to leave which wasn’t the case, but I wanted to fulfil my ambitions and ultimately, I never bothered too much about wanting to change people’s minds. If they believe what they’ve read, then that’s fine with me"

Anthony Gordon during his time with Everton. (Image credit: Getty)

Joining the Tofees as an 11-year-old after his release from Liverpool, Gordon was nurtured through the club's academy before eventually making his debut in 2017.

Admitting it was a tough decision overall, the draw of playing for a club of Newcastle's stature was simply too much to turn down.

“It [leaving Everton] is much harder than people perceive it to be," he added.

"On the outside looking in, they just think I want to leave – that’s it, it’s done.

"It was of course difficult, but ultimately, I’m desperate to get to where I need to get to where my ambition takes control.

"When I get opportunities like Newcastle, I was never ever going to say no.”

