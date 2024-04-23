Ex-Manchester United striker lambasts Erik ten Hag's comments after FA Cup semi-final performance

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag looks on during the FA Cup semi-final with Coventry City.

One former Manchester United striker has lambasted comments manager Erik ten Hag made in the wake of his side's narrow FA Cup semi-final victory.

The Red Devils were made to work as they beat Championship outfit Coventry City on penalties, having surrendered a three-goal lead at Wembley Stadium.

Ten Hag has once again come under fire for his team's performance with Man Utd set to face crosstown rivals Manchester City in yet another all-Manchester final in the capital next month.

Louis Saha, who spent four years at Old Trafford, was disappointed to hear the Dutchman speak with such positivity after his former side emerged on penalties, admitting huge challenges still lay ahead.

“As Gary Neville’s said, if he wins the FA Cup with Manchester United, then it’s going to be harder for the board to sack him, especially if they beat Manchester City in the final," began Saha speaking exclusively to Betfred. "It could be a saviour for Erik ten Hag.

"In their last few games of this season, they need to show a better rhythm and body language. We’ve only seen that from them in certain games this season and we need to see this again from this team, otherwise it’s going to be a difficult few months for Erik ten Hag, especially if they don’t win the FA Cup.”

Louis Saha spent four years at Manchester United from 2004-2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With several players still out injured and six Premier League games still to come before the showpiece event at Wembley, Man Utd will hope that qualifying for Europe next season is not out of the realms of possibility.

“After the win against Coventry, Ten Hag claimed that getting to the final was a ‘huge achievement’, but it isn’t for Manchester United," added Saha.



"It’s great that they’ve got to two finals in a row, but 15 to 20 years ago, they were competing and winning the Champions League and winning the Premier League title consistently.



"For that reason, I don’t believe it’s a massive achievement.”

