Brian Barry-Murphy set to return to familiar line-up for Fleetwood clash

Rochdale manager Brian Barry-Murphy is expected to return to a more familiar line-up for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Fleetwood.

Barry-Murphy made six changes for the midweek EFL Trophy encounter with Manchester United Under-21s in order to take a look at some of his less established players, with the Dale beaten on penalties.

Ethan Brierley, Harrison Hopper, Fabio Tavares and Kacper Mialkowski impressed and are pushing hard to be in contention against Fleetwood.

Ryan McLaughlin and Stephen Humphrys will be given fitness checks having not played since a 0-0 draw with Portsmouth on September 20.

Fleetwood will check on Paddy Madden as the Irish forward continues to battle with an unspecified injury.

Madden has been out since a 2-1 defeat at Peterborough on September 19 and his absence has been felt by fellow striker Ched Evans, who has lacked support up front.

Boss Joey Barton is determined to add to his squad before the transfer window opens, especially in defence where departures after last season have exposed the club.

“We are in the marketplace and hopefully we can get reinforcements because if we don’t replace that level of defensive quality it’s always going to be a tough ask,” Barton said.