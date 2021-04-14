Brian Rice and backroom duo sign new Hamilton deals

Hamilton boss Brian Rice has agreed a new one-year rolling contract, the Scottish Premiership club have announced.

Accies’ assistant boss Guillaume Beuzelin and goalkeeping coach Brian Potter have also signed new deals.

Rice took charge of the Lanarkshire outfit in January 2019 and has twice successfully guided the club to safety despite having the smallest budget in the top flight.

This term, his team sit two points adrift at the bottom of the table with four games to play.