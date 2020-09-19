Brighton boss Graham Potter confident Newcastle clash will be entertaining

Graham Potter is confident Brighton and Newcastle will serve up some entertainment on Sunday following two dismal goalless draws last term.

Premier League meetings between the clubs – who were promoted together in 2017 – have been low-scoring affairs with just four goals registered across six fixtures, including last season’s uninspiring stalemates.

Albion ensured top-flight survival at home to the Magpies in the penultimate game of the prolonged 2019-20 campaign.

Supporters were spared the tedium of that behind-closed-doors encounter by ongoing coronavirus restrictions and will not be allowed in to St James’ Park this weekend.

Asked if fans watching from home can expect more excitement this time around, Seagulls boss Potter replied: “I would hope so. I don’t think it could get any less eventful, to be honest with you.

“That last game was not one for the classic album, I would say.

“We were fighting for points and Newcastle had got their points and it’s the end of the season and a lot of games (were) being played.

“One to forget, I would imagine. Hopefully, it’s a better game. I am pretty sure it will be.”

Potter, whose side began the new campaign with a 3-1 home loss to Chelsea, is reportedly looking to add another striker to his squad before the transfer window closes.

Despite those rumours, the former Swansea boss has repeatedly stressed he is content to work with the players already at his disposal.

While it has been a relatively quiet pre-season in Sussex, opponents Newcastle have boosted their attacking options with the capture of former Bournemouth pair Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson.

Potter has been impressed by Steve Bruce’s recruitment and admits the Magpies possess some dangerous offensive talent.

“(It has been) very good. They’ve improved their squad,” said Potter.

“At the weekend (a 2-0 win at West Ham), they were impressive. They’ve got Joelinton and Fraser and (Miguel) Almiron on the bench, so it just goes to show the firepower that they have.

“Steve’s invested well. They are going to be really strong. They have added with some good experience and good quality. They’ve got lots of attacking options.”

Brighton will give late fitness tests to defender Ben White (ankle) and midfielder Adam Lallana (cramp) ahead of travelling to the north east.