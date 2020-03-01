Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti targets Champions League football and explains what he likes about the club

Carlo Ancelotti says he wants to see Everton compete for “first position” in the Premier League.

The Toffees appointed the Italian as Marco Silva’s permanent replacement in December, and Ancelotti has made an immediate impact in his second job in England.

The former Chelsea boss has lifted Everton clear of relegation danger and to within five points of fifth place.

The Merseyside outfit will close that gap further if they beat Manchester United on Sunday.

And Ancelotti has revealed that he has lofty ambitions for a club that has not finished in the top four for 15 years.

"There is a really nice atmosphere and competition. I'm really pleased to be here. It's an informal city and I like that,” he told Sky Sports.

“I'm trying to get used to the weather… but the club is really well organised and the structure is really good. We are working really well and it's a good place to work. We have good ambition and day by day we try to improve.

"This is the target of the club, to be competitive with these types of teams. In the past we haven't been and we have to try to be. I think we can be competitive and we were with Arsenal.

“But to be competitive we have to understand we cannot make these easy mistakes.

“With the style of play that we use we show that we can be competitive, but you have to perform a complete game if you want to compete at this level. A complete game is no mistakes defensively and to be efficient offensively.

"I would like to bring Everton to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool for first position, with Chelsea and the other clubs.

“Europe is really important and exciting, whether it's Champions League or Europa League, and I would like to be there when Everton play these type of games.”

