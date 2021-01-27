Carlo Ancelotti refuses to blame Jordan Pickford after mistake hands Foxes point

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti refused to blame goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for the error which cost his side three points in the 1-1 draw at home to Leicester.

James Rodriguez’s brilliant 30th-minute goal was cancelled out by the England number one’s mistake which allowed Youri Tielemans to equalise midway through the second half.

“The goal I think it was difficult because the view of Jordan was not so good because there were a lot of legs there so he had difficulties to catch that ball and unfortunately they scored,” said the Italian.

Everton’s James Rodriguez opened the scoring against Leicester (Paul Ellis/PA)

“I spoke with the players saying that the point is good if we are able to win on Saturday so we are focused on Saturday but I didn’t speak with him (Pickford) directly and I am not going to speak with him. There is no reason.”

Ancelotti was satisfied with the draw, especially after his side gave up huge amounts of possession in the second half and were under pressure for most of it.

A failure to win meant they did not make it back into the top four but the Toffees boss remains upbeat, especially as they have two matches in hand on most of their rivals.

“I think the result is fair and when the result is fair we have to be happy,” he added.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, left, felt his side were unlucky not to win against Everton (Paul Ellis/PA)

“My team competed, we were able to score a fantastic goal with James and then we needed to defend.

“Leicester are a good team with the ball but we defended quite well. After they equalised we had opportunities to win but honestly I think the result is fair.”

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers was pleased with the way his side reacted to going behind against the run of play and felt with a touch more good fortune they would have left with three points.

“I thought we had a great reaction to going behind. We dominated the game well and had good control,” he said.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford played a big part in Youri Tielemans’ equaliser (Michael Regan/PA)

“You then have to react after a fantastic goal and we are seeing this team learning and developing all the time.

“Particularly the second half we had great dominance in the game, we had speed and attacking intent and by the end we felt we should have won the game with a bit more luck.

“To come back against a team who gave us respect with their line-up and how many defenders they had in the team, performance-wise I’m very pleased.

“First half we were a little bit too precise and maybe trying to score the perfect goal. At half-time I said try to open it up down the sides.

“I enjoyed watching the second half, we were dynamic. We got a well-worked goal and with a bit more luck we could have another one or two.”