Casey Stoney to step down as Manchester United Women head coach

Casey Stoney is to step down as Manchester United head coach at the end of the season, the club have announced.

The news comes after United finished fourth in the Women’s Super League table for a second successive season.

Stoney had previously guided the team to the Championship title following their launch as a professional outfit in 2018.

ℹ️ Casey Stoney will step down from her role as head coach at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.#MUWomen— Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) May 12, 2021 See more

Stoney said in a statement on United’s official website: “It has been an honour to lead the women’s team at this great club and this has been an incredibly tough decision.

“Having come on board to start the team from scratch, then winning the Women’s Championship in our first season, we have now successfully established the team as a force in the Women’s Super League. I have loved leading this group and I am proud of what we have achieved together.

“However, after a difficult season with disruption caused by the pandemic, I now feel the time is right to take some time away and for someone else to come in and lead the team on the next stage of its journey.

“I want to thank the club, all of the fantastic staff, the fans, and most of all the players, for the incredible experience we have shared over the past three years.”