Celtic to check on skipper Scott Brown
Skipper Scott Brown is a doubt for Celtic’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Kilmarnock at Parkhead on Sunday.
The veteran midfielder came off with a calf injury in the second half of the 1-1 Europa League draw with FC Copenhagen in Denmark on Thursday and will be assessed.
Lennon hopes Leigh Griffiths and Greg Taylor will return after they missed the European game with a knock and hamstring complaint respectively while Hatem Abd Elhamed (groin) and forward Mikey Johnston (knee) remain out.
Rory McKenzie is a doubt for Kilmarnock.
The forward suffered a knock to the leg during last Sunday’s defeat to Hibernian and missed out as Killie were dumped out of the William Hill Scottish Cup in a 4-3 extra-time thriller with Aberdeen.
Forward Harry Bunn will definitely be absent again with a calf complaint while midfielders Innes Cameron and Adam Frizzell are still confined to the treatment room with knee injuries.
Celtic provisional squad: Forster, Frimpong, Bauer, Hayes, Ajer, Bolingoli, Simunovic, Taylor, Jullien, Bitton, Brown, McGregor, Rogic, Ntcham, Christie, Forrest, Soro, Elyounoussi, Edouard, Klimala, Griffiths, Welsh, Gordon, Bain.
Kilmarnock provisional squad: Branescu, O’Donnell, Findlay, Hamalainen, Broadfoot, Del Fabro, Dicker, Power, El Makrini, Brophy, McKenzie, Burke, Kiltie, Kabamba, Millen, Lyle, Connell, Johnson, Koprivec.
