Celtic remove Palestinian flags from stadium as fans exploit Scott Brown tribute

Celtic have removed a display of Palestinian flags from their stadium after accusing some fans of exploiting a chance to pay tribute to Scott Brown.

The club opened Celtic Park to allow fans to display messages for the captain ahead of Wednesday night’s visit of St Johnstone, which is the last home match of his 14-year spell at Parkhead before moving to Aberdeen.

Some supporters took the opportunity to display flags after dozens of Palestinians died in Israeli air strikes on Gaza amid heightening violence in the Middle East.

The North Curve is flying the flag for Palestine at tonight's Celtic game pic.twitter.com/Rxmv0Jqo7J— North Curve Celtic (@NCCeltic) May 12, 2021 See more

A Celtic statement read: “We had invited supporters to pay tribute to our club captain, Scott Brown, by giving them the opportunity to display their own banners in the stadium.

“Unfortunately a small group, which was given access in good faith, has attempted to exploit this opportunity, taken advantage of an occasion intended for our club captain, Scott Brown, and used it for a different purpose.

“Clearly this is unacceptable and the display was immediately taken down by the club.”