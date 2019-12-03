Celtic welcome back Olivier Ntcham for Hamilton clash

Olivier Ntcham returns to the Celtic squad for the visit of Hamilton on Wednesday night after recovering from a knock.

Odsonne Edouard (niggle), Mohamed Elyounoussi (foot), Boli Bolingoli (hamstring) and Jonny Hayes (shoulder) all trained on Tuesday along with striker Bayo (knee) but will not be considered.

Hatem Abd Elhamed (abductor) and Jozo Simunovic (knee) are still out alongside Daniel Arzani (knee).

Brian Rice has no fresh injuries for the visitors.

Blair Alston, Ciaran McKenna and Ryan Fulton all remain on the sidelines with knee injuries.

Celtic provisional squad: Forster, Frimpong, Bauer, Taylor, Ajer, Jullien, Rogic, Bitton, Brown, McGregor, Ntcham, Forrest, Johnston, Griffiths, Christie, Morgan, Sinclair, Gordon.

Hamilton provisional squad: Southwood, Fjortoft, McGowan, Easton, Hamilton, Hunt, McMann, Want, Gogic, Hughes, MacKinnon, Beck, Smith, Cunningham, Oakley, Ogkmpoe, Miller, Moyo, Davies, Collar, Fon Williams.