Champions League draw 2019/20: Who will play who in the last-16?

The draw for the the first round of knockout games in the 2019/20 Champions League has been made, with all four Premier League – Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City teams making their way out of the group stage.

Manchester City and Liverpool both face trips to the Spanish capital, while Chelsea will take on Bayern Munich – the only side with 100% record in the Champions League so far this season – and Tottenham also will square up against a German side, RB Leipzig.

The first legs will be played over February 18/19 and 25/26, before the second legs on March 10/11 and 17/18.

Here are the draws, with the first team named playing the home leg first.

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Atalanta vs Valencia

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich

Lyon vs Juventus

Tottenham vs Leipzig

Napoli vs Barcelona

The other standout ties are Borussia Dortmund vs PSG, and Napoli vs Barcelona – both former sides of Argentinian legend Diego Maradona.

