Chelsea fined after player reaction to Reece James red at Liverpool

Chelsea have been fined £25,000 by the Football Association after admitting a charge of failing to control their players in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Liverpool on August 28.

Referee Anthony Taylor sent off defender Reece James after a handball on the goalline, with Mohamed Salah equalising from the penalty spot.

The Chelsea players were incensed by Taylor’s decision to dismiss James, with the Blues feeling the ball had deflected off the England star’s thigh on to his arm.

Regulation and Discipline update on @ChelseaFC: pic.twitter.com/G5aYk58686— FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) September 8, 2021 See more

A statement from the FA read: “Chelsea FC has been fined £25,000 for two breaches of FA rule E20.1 which occurred during their Premier League fixture against Liverpool FC on Saturday 28 August 2021.

“The club admitted failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during both the 48th minute of the first half and following the half-time whistle.”

Kai Havertz’s headed goal had put the visitors in front before Salah levelled from the spot.

Chelsea’s 10 men held firm for a point however, leaving both sides unbeaten three matches into the new league campaign.