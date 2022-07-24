Chelsea report: Barcelona confident Blues target would prefer Camp Nou move
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
Chelsea looked set to sign Sevilla's Jules Kounde, but Barcelona could hijack the deal
Barcelona are confident that they can successfully hijack Chelsea’s move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to reports.
The France international looked set to join the Blues after multiple reports said a £55 million deal had been agreed with Sevilla for his transfer.
However, Barca’s eleventh-hour intervention could still scupper the Premier League side’s efforts.
Sky Sports News (opens in new tab) reports that the Camp Nou club are confident of getting a deal done because of Kounde’s preference to join them over Chelsea.
Interest in the 23-year-old from Catalonia is what has stalled the Blues’ progress, as Kounde is holding on to see if Barca can agree terms with their La Liga rivals for a transfer.
Chelsea are now waiting on further developments from Spain before they know if they have got their hands on their second major defensive signing.
Kalidou Koulibaly was brought in from Napoli for a reported £34m last weekend, but Thomas Tuchel still wants another top-level centre-back to join the Senegal international.
Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger left the club at the end of their contracts earlier this summer, leaving the Blues in need of two new recruits.
It has been a frustrating week for Tuchel, who has seen the Kounde deal delayed and was left exasperated by his players’ lack of commitment (opens in new tab) when they were thrashed 4-0 by Arsenal in a pre-season friendly on Saturday in Orlando.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.