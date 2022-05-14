Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku in explosive social media post on FA Cup final eve: "Never will I let someone speak for me"

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is once again the centre of a storm over his future.

The Belgian hitman has endured a difficult return to Stamford Bridge, losing his place in Thomas Tuchel's line-up to Kai Havertz and having to apologise to his fans following a controversial interview with Sky Sports Italia.

Now, Lukaku has told his own agent Federico Pastorello to pipe down, after the Italian appeared to suggest his client could move imminently during an interview with La Repubblica.

“Given the transfer parameters, nobody could expect this situation,” Pastorello said. affirmed.

“I won’t discuss technical choices, but it’s clear that there is a problem. However, figures must be put into context. He is the best scorer in the team despite getting less playing time than his team-mates. Now we must defend a Champions League spot and play the FA Cup final. That’s the only thing Romelu is focused on, we haven’t talked about anything else.”

“The club [Inter] and fans are in his heart. He has never hidden that and has never hidden the love for Anderlecht, where he’d like to end his career. However, we can’t speculate on negotiations. Chelsea’s owner has changed, we don’t know the interlocutors, let alone we can imagine talks with Inter or AC Milan. We have to wait.”

"Never ever will I let someone speak for me," Lukaku blasted on social media.

"I kept my mouth shut and focused on helping the team and end the season in the best way possible.

So if someone out there trying to say something about me and the club... not in my name."

