Chelsea transfer news: Matthijs De Ligt and Jules Kounde to become the new Blues defence, with FOUR centre-backs out of contract next summer

Chelsea transfer news is often sensational - but one report is suggesting that there could be an all-new centre-back partnership at the club next season.

The Blues have a whopping four defenders out of contract next summer. Thiago Silva is 37 and on a rolling deal at the moment, while captain Cesar Azpilicueta is well into his thirties, too.

Antonio Rudiger has been praised as one of the best defenders in the world right now but hasn't agreed terms on a new deal. Finally, Andreas Christensen is also set to walk for free.

Goal.com is claiming that while Thomas Tuchel wants to keep all of them, the alternatives are extraordinary.

Chelsea have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Matthijs De Ligt from Juventus. The Dutchman hasn't truly recaptured the kind of form that he displayed while at Ajax and is said to be welcoming a move elsewhere. Agent Mino Raiola would no doubt be keen to drum up a big Premier League transfer.

He could be joined in west London by long-term target Jules Kounde. The Blues attempted to sign the Frenchman over the summer from Sevilla and were rebuffed - but with so many players potentially going next year, they may well move back in for him.

Tuchel has made his name in English football playing a back three but the arrivals of two big-name defenders may tempt him to play another way. Both De Ligt and Kounde are more used to playing in a four-man backline, after all.

With both Reece James and Ben Chilwell as first-choice full-backs, the club have the option for a formidable backline, should they make these two signings.

Chelsea's out-of-contract stars are all free to negotiate with overseas clubs from January.