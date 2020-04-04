Chris Wilder says players and managers will ‘do the right thing’ on wage cuts

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has backed players and managers to “do the right thing” by taking a pay cut.

Premier League clubs have proposed wage cuts of around 30 per cent to ease the financial burden caused by the coronavirus pandemic, while the league has announced a contribution of £20million to the NHS and £125million to the lower leagues.

Meetings are taking place on Saturday between the Premier League, Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) and League Managers’ Association (LMA) in the hope of coming to an agreement.

The thoughts of all those at The Premier League and our clubs are with those directly affected by COVID-19

“A lot of footballers, past and present, have got a huge conscience about what we do and doing the right thing,” Wilder told the BBC’s Football Focus programme.

“I am sure we will do the right thing through the PFA for the players, the LMA who look after the managers, the Premier League, EFL and FA, they will always do the right thing.”

Tottenham, Newcastle and Norwich are clubs that decided to furlough staff before the players’ proposal was announced, while Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe Brighton counterpart Graham Potter both took voluntary wage cuts.

Wilder says that any decisions made should be done from a united front.

Danny Rose, centre, has already donated £19,000 to the NHS (Owen Humphreys/PA)

He added: “It is important we get it right and don’t go individual. It is a little bit disappointing now when you see clubs making individual statements and going their own way.

“It is important that we pull together as an industry, right from the top at the Premier League down to the reaches.”

On-loan Newcastle defender Danny Rose would have “no problem” contributing a portion of his wages to those fighting the outbreak.

But Rose admits Premier League players feel their “backs are against the wall” after politicians joined those calling for action.

“We’re all keen to make something happen,” Rose said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I can only speak for myself but I would have no problems whatsoever contributing some of my wages to people who are fighting this on the front line and to people who have been affected by what’s happening at the minute.”

On Friday, North Middlesex University Hospital identified Rose as the individual behind a £19,000 donation to hospital funds.

That came on the same day that Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson led talks between Premier League club captains over what action they could take – a move that begun before Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Thursday joined those singling out footballers.

“We sort of feel our backs are against the wall,” Rose added. “Conversations were being had before people outside of football were commenting.

Here he is saying a *huge thankyou* to NorthMid and other NHS heroes.And wash your hands, stay indoors, and help the NHS stay safe.

“I’ve been on the phone to Jordan Henderson and he’s working so hard to come up with something.

“It was just not needed for people who are not involved in football to tell footballers what they should do with their money. I found that so bizarre.”

Talks are due to take place on Saturday between the league, clubs and players representatives.

Wolves captain Conor Coady said it was time for players to help out.

“It’s fantastic to see people trying to make the effort,” he said. “It’s something everyone wants to be part of. As footballers, it’s important we help as many people as possible.

“What’s come out now is the 30 per cent cut. We get judged every single day of our lives. The time now is to go forward and make a donation.”

£50 Million Shortfall If Clarets Don't Finish The Season

On Saturday, Burnley said they would face a £50million shortfall if the Premier League season could not be completed.

The Clarets said this was a result of £5million in lost matchday revenue – a shortfall which would remain if the season was completed behind closed doors – as well as a £45million in lost broadcasting revenue. The club suggested the amount could be as high as £100million for some other clubs.

“It’s a completely unprecedented situation that we and other Premier League Clubs face and which we could not have foreseen in anyway only just a few weeks ago,” Burnley chairman Mike Garlick said.

“It’s now not just about Burnley or any other individual club anymore, it’s about the whole football ecosystem from the Premier League downwards and all the other businesses and communities that feed from that ecosystem.

“As a club, as fans, as staff members and as a town we are all in this together and I’m sure we can get through this by sticking together and helping each other in every way possible in these tough times.”