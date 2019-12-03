City in the dark ahead of Premier League match at Burnley

Manchester City’s preparations for the Premier League game at Burnley were disrupted when the lights in the away dressing room at Turf Moor went out.

Checking out the scene inside the away dressing room at Turf Moor… 👀— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 3, 2019

City tweeted about the issue, posting a picture of a black screen accompanied by the message: “Checking out the scene inside the away dressing room at Turf Moor.”

When Pep Guardiola was carrying out his pre-match interview on Amazon a cheer suggested the problem had been resolved.

No lights in the away dressing room? 💡— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 3, 2019

A temporary light was brought in by Amazon staff to enable the City players to get changed.

Champions City needed a win from the contest as they sought to make ground on leaders Liverpool, who play Everton on Wednesday.