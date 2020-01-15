Coll Donaldson joins Ross County

Ross County have signed Coll Donaldson from Highland rivals Inverness for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old defender moves to the Staggies on a permanent deal and joins up with the squad ahead of Saturday’s William Hill Scottish Cup tie at Ayr United.

Donaldson started his career at Livingston and had a spell at QPR before signing for Dundee United in 2015, joining Inverness in the summer of 2017.

Co-managers Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson told the club’s official website: “Coll is a player we have admired for a while and we are delighted to bring him in as part of our group.

“We identified Coll as a player that we feel can add something to our group and we believe by coming here, he can play his part in what we are trying to achieve.”

Earlier in the day, County signed defensive midfielder Jordan Tillson from League Two side Exeter, pending international clearance.

The 26-year-old departs the Grecians having joined the club in 2012, making 104 appearances.

Ferguson and Kettlewell said: “We are delighted to bring in somebody like Jordan, who, at 26, has had great experience in English football.

“He came to us very well recommended and we really look forward to him joining up with the group and becoming part of our club.”