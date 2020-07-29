Community Shield between Liverpool and FA Cup winners scheduled for August 29

The Community Shield will take place on Saturday, August 29, the Football Association has announced.

The match between Premier League champions Liverpool and the winners of Saturday’s FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea will be played a fortnight before the scheduled start of the new domestic season on September 12.

The FA said the kick-off time would be confirmed in due course.

It has been reported that the match could serve as a test event to welcome a restricted number of supporters into Wembley as part of plans for supporters to make a socially distanced return to sports venues more widely from October 1.

The match will be immediately followed by an international break from September 2 to 10.