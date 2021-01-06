Coventry sign midfielder Matty James on loan from Leicester

Coventry have signed Leicester midfielder Matty James on loan until the end of the season.

James, who made 15 appearances for Coventry’s Sky Bet Championship rivals Barnsley after joining them on loan in October, is eligible for the Sky Blues’ FA Cup third-round tie at Norwich on Saturday.

“Matty is a player with great ability and brings to the squad leadership and experience in an important position,” manager Mark Robins told Coventry’s website.

“He has impressed previously for Leicester City at this level and also in the Premier League, as well as in his loan spell at Barnsley earlier this season, and we look forward to working with him.”

Bacup-born James, 29, began his career at Manchester United and has made 116 Leicester appearances since joining the Foxes in 2012.

Coventry have also recalled midfielder Josh Eccles from a loan spell at Gillingham.

The 20-year-old moved to Gillingham in September and played 14 games for the League One outfit.