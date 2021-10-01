Cowdenbeath hit back to snatch late point at Edinburgh

Kris Renton’s late equaliser rescued Cowdenbeath a point in a 1-1 draw at Scottish League Two rivals Edinburgh.

Former Norwich and Alloa forward Renton struck from close range in the 83rd minute after Danny Handling’s early far-post header had given Edinburgh a half-time lead.

Both sides missed chances in either half, while the point lifted Cowdenbeath off the foot of the table and Edinburgh climbed up to fourth.