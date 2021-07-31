David Brooks bags a brace as Bournemouth ease past MK Dons

David Brooks scored twice as Scott Parker’s tenure as Bournemouth manager got off to a dream start with a thumping 5-0 win over MK Dons in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing and substitute Christian Saydee were also on target to help Parker’s side rout their Sky Bet League One visitors in what could be Swansea target Russell Martin’s last game in charge.

Brooks should have opened the scoring on the half-hour mark when Billing rounded off an excellent team move by cutting the ball back for the Wales international who blazed over.

He made amends nine minutes before half-time, cushioning a volley delicately into the corner after being expertly picked out by Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Gavin Kilkenny.

Solanke doubled the Cherries’ lead two minutes into the second half, turning neatly on the edge of the six-yard box before rifling home.

Billing added a third 17 minutes from time after seizing on a mix-up in the Dons defence and teenage debutant Saydee extended the advantage eight minutes later with a close-range finish.

There was still time for Brooks to add his second and Bournemouth’s fifth with a well-placed shot into the far corner with five minutes remaining.