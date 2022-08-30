David Cancola makes ‘crazy’ claim Ross County can knock Celtic out of League Cup

Ross County midfielder David Cancola knows people will call him “crazy” but he is convinced his side can cause a Premier Sports Cup shock against Celtic.

Celtic travel to Dingwall on the back of their record away victory after scoring nine goals without reply against Dundee United at Tannadice.

The thrashing made it five wins from five for the cinch Premiership champions this season but the hardest test arguably came at Dingwall, where the Hoops needed two goals in the final six minutes to see off Malky Mackay’s side 3-1.

County defender Alex Iacovitti is the only player to score against Ange Postecoglou’s side this season and Cancola is feeling optimistic ahead of the second-round tie even though County suffered a heavy defeat against Rangers on Saturday.

The midfielder said in a club video: “Obviously the fact that we just lost 4-0 at Ibrox doesn’t make it any easier mentally but I think we have had time to look over the game and learn from our mistakes.

“And also we have played Celtic here recently which was a very close game.

“So I don’t think that game will influence our mindset in any way.

“I’m always a very positive and optimistic person. Maybe people will tell me I’m crazy – but I’m very positive for this game and I think we can get a result.

“Cup games are even more unpredictable than league games and, who knows, maybe we can get the upset.”