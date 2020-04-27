David Templeton commits to Hamilton

Hamilton winger David Templeton has signed a new two-year contract.

Accies confirmed the deal for the 31-year-old on their official Twitter account.

The former Rangers and Hearts player rejoined the club from Burton on the final day of the winter transfer window and played six games, scoring once, before the suspension of football.

Chairman Allan Maitland told the club’s official website: “We’re delighted we’ve managed to keep David at Hamilton. We know exactly what we’re getting from Temps and he’s also settled here now being much closer to home.

“David’s fantastic to have around the club, not just for the first team but for our academy players as well. He’s a top professional.”