Defending champions Algeria knocked out of AFCON by Ivory Coast

Holders Algeria have been knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations after losing 3-1 to Ivory Coast in their final group game.

The 2019 champions were completely outplayed in Douala on Thursday, compounding a miserable tournament in which they failed to win a single game.

Algeria had needed to win to progress from Group E but were rocked by a fine volley from Franck Kessie and a powerful header by Ibrahim Sangare in the first half.

Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe put the result beyond doubt with a fine individual goal nine minutes into the second half.

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez missed the chance to pull one back when he hit the post from a penalty just before the hour.

Sofiane Bendebka did score – Algeria’s first goal of the competition – with a header on 73 minutes, but it proved mere consolation.

Ivory Coast’s victory ensured they would win the group and go through to a last-16 clash with Egypt.

Equatorial Guinea also went through as runners-up after beating Sierra Leone 1-0 in Limbe.