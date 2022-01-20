Defending champions Algeria knocked out of AFCON by Ivory Coast
By PA Staff published
Holders Algeria have been knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations after losing 3-1 to Ivory Coast in their final group game.
The 2019 champions were completely outplayed in Douala on Thursday, compounding a miserable tournament in which they failed to win a single game.
Algeria had needed to win to progress from Group E but were rocked by a fine volley from Franck Kessie and a powerful header by Ibrahim Sangare in the first half.
FULL-TIME ⏰#TeamCotedIvoire 3️⃣-1️⃣ #TeamAlgeria— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) January 20, 2022
Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe put the result beyond doubt with a fine individual goal nine minutes into the second half.
Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez missed the chance to pull one back when he hit the post from a penalty just before the hour.
Sofiane Bendebka did score – Algeria’s first goal of the competition – with a header on 73 minutes, but it proved mere consolation.
Ivory Coast’s victory ensured they would win the group and go through to a last-16 clash with Egypt.
Equatorial Guinea also went through as runners-up after beating Sierra Leone 1-0 in Limbe.
