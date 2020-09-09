Dejan Lovren shares letter and gift sent to him by Jordan Henderson

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has shared the heartfelt letter and gift he received from Jordan Henderson following his departure from Anfield this summer.

The 31-year-old Croatian was part of the Champions League and Premier League teams of the past two seasons before his six-year stay with the club ended with a move to Russian side Zenit Saint Petersburg in July.

Lovren said he was “without words” after revealing on his Instagram account on Wednesday that Reds captain Henderson had sent him a replica Premier League trophy and an emotional parting message.

“Dej, It’s impossible to think of Liverpool without you being with us and to be honest it hasn’t really sunk in yet you won’t be coming back,” Henderson wrote in the letter shared by Lovren.

“You have been such a massive figure in our team and one of the biggest influences in helping drive us to the point where we are at now; winners and champions.

“I hope you realise that in the game you are rightly considered one of the best in the world at what you do. For us and Croatia you instilled a mentality within the dressing room of always keeping fighting.

“Even in times when it was tough for you, you were still there for everyone else. I will never forget the support you gave me and difference you made to me in helping to lead this team. You were always a ‘captain’ yourself, without ever needing an armband. We all look up to you.

Dejan Lovren, left, and Mohamed Salah celebrating with the Premier League Trophy at Anfield last month (Paul Ellis/PA)

“Off the pitch, you are one of the biggest characters I’ve ever shared a dressing room with. Every player – no matter where in the world they came from or their circumstances, could connect with you. It’s an unbelievable human quality.

“I miss you already, even though I keep expecting you to bowl back into Melwood and be in the middle of banter and discussions.

“I hope you realise how much we all appreciate what you gave for this club and us as a team. I can’t thank you enough and I am always available if you or your amazing family need anything.

“Good luck for the future, but know you still have your brothers in Liverpool if you ever need us. YNWA, Hendo.”