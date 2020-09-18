Derby mourn death of FA Cup winner Reg Harrison aged 97

Derby have announced the death of Reg Harrison, the last surviving member of their 1946 FA Cup-winning side, at the age of 97.

Harrison, who was also believed to be the oldest living FA Cup winner, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, according to the club.

Derby said in a statement: “The condolences of everyone at the Derby County Football Club go out to the family and friends of Reg Harrison at this difficult time.”

At the age of 22, Harrison played in Derby’s 4-1 extra-time win over Charlton at Wembley, which remains the Rams’ solitary FA Cup success.

He made 281 appearances and scored 59 goals, mostly from the right wing, and remained with the club throughout his career, although he guested for a number of other teams during the war.

Harrison worked in youth services following his retirement from the game and his achievements were recognised when was awarded the Freedom of the City in November 2018.