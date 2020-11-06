Derek McInnes delighted after Aberdeen sweep aside Hibernian

Derek McInnes was a delighted man after watching his side sweep aside Hibernian 2-0 to go level on points with Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, and ensure they go into the international break in third place.

Aberdeen took advantage of sloppy Hibs defending to race into an early two-goal lead, with Scott Wright opening the scoring and Sam Cosgrove adding a second shortly after for his first goal since February.

McInnes said: “We had a lot of attacking players on the park with two attacking wingbacks, and we did well, particularly after the two early goals we got, keeping the Hibs attack in check.

“We defended well, had a good line about us and could have maybe added more. It was a good team performance and the responsibility the players took was really pleasing for me.

“The two goals we got were reward for our high-intensity press, and defensively we were sound. We pressed at the right times and forced mistakes.

“Getting to 26 points after 12 games is a good start but it is only a start. We’re pleased with the points tally up to now but there’s more in us.”

Jack Ross was less than impressed with his side.

The Hibs boss said: “We didn’t play well enough to win the game. I am protective of my players and praise them but I am scathing of them tonight.

“At the start of the game individual errors cost us and after that, we huffed and puffed but there was no real conviction about our play

“We have made great strides this season but this was a bit of a step back.”

Hibs did have a penalty claim in the second period as Matty Kennedy seemed to bundle Martin Boyle over, and Ross added: “It’s a penalty and a poor decision. Euan [Anderson] didn’t have a good game. It was a clear-cut penalty.”