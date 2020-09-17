Dijon goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson set for medical ahead of Arsenal move

Dijon goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson is set to undergo a medical ahead of a proposed move to Arsenal, the PA news agency understands.

The Iceland international, 25, has been earmarked as a replacement for Emiliano Martinez, who completed his switch to Aston Villa on Wednesday.

While a deal for Runarsson appears to be close, it is highly unlikely that everything will be completed in time for him to be part of Mikel Arteta’s squad for Saturday’s Premier League visit of West Ham.

Arsenal had been linked with Brentford’s David Raya, who worked under Gunners’ goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana in west London before the Spaniard departed to join Arteta’s backroom staff.

It is believed that Runarsson is another goalkeeper who Cana had been keeping tabs on, with reported interest from the Bees not leading to a deal to sign the former FC Nordsjaelland player.

Martinez left after 10 years at the club having ended last season as first-choice, only to lose his place to fit-again Bernd Leno for the opening game of the new Premier League campaign at Fulham.

Meanwhile, it appears Sead Kolasinac could be the next player to depart the Emirates Stadium with the PA news agency understanding talks have opened with Bayer Leverkusen over a potential return to Germany for the left-back.