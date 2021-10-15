Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison still sidelined for Everton

Everton will still be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison for their Premier League clash with West Ham on Sunday.

Both forwards have missed the last four games through injury and are not yet ready to return while Andre Gomes (calf) and Fabian Delph (shoulder) are also out.

But Seamus Coleman, Alex Iwobi and Lucas Digne are all available while defender Yerry Mina will be assessed on his return from international duty with Colombia.

West Ham could be without a couple of unnamed players for their trip to Goodison Park.

David Moyes admitted the international break had taken its toll on the squad and the Hammers boss will make a late check on player availability.

Ryan Fredericks could return after being sidelined with a groin issue picked up in the Carabao Cup win at Manchester United on September 22.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan, Kenny, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Coleman, Mina, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Allan, Doucoure, Gbamin, Davies, Gray, Townsend, Iwobi, Gordon, Rondon, Simms, Dobbin.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Areola, Coufal, Fredericks, Zouma, Ogbonna, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Cresswell, Johnson, Soucek, Rice, Kral, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic.