Dominic Calvert-Lewin misses Frank Lampard’s first Everton game with Brentford

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss Frank Lampard’s first match as Everton manager when the Toffees host Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

The England striker is out with a knock sustained in the loss to Aston Villa a fortnight ago while new signings Dele Alli and Donny Van de Beek are both cup-tied.

Abdoulaye Doucoure (groin), Fabian Delph (thigh) and Tom Davies (hamstring) are also out.

Centre-back Yerry Mina is in contention again after he returned from international duty with Colombia this week.

Brentford could welcome back first-choice goalkeeper David Raya for the trip to Merseyside.

The Spaniard has not played since he suffered a knee injury in October but featured in a friendly earlier in the week and will be assessed by boss Thomas Frank.

Deadline day signing Christian Eriksen is not in contention and will only train with his new team-mates for the first time on Monday.

Josh DaSilva (hip) has built up his fitness in recent friendly fixtures and may be part of the squad while Rico Henry and Mathias Jensen are available despite a nasty clash of heads during Brentford’s loss to Wolves. Julian Jeanvier (knee), Mathias Jorgensen (thigh) and Tariq Fosu (hamstring) are still absent.