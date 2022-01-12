Dundee sign Canada international Jay Chapman
By PA Staff published
Dundee have signed Canada international midfielder Jay Chapman, subject to international clearance and a work permit.
The 28-year-old will move to the Kilmac Stadium “in the near future” once all the necessary paperwork is finalised.
Chapman has been a free agent since November after leaving Inter Miami, where he played 25 times under former England international Phil Neville in the MLS. Prior to moving to Miami – owned by David Beckham – in 2019, he was with Toronto.
The midfielder has played three times for Canada, most recently in 2020.
He becomes James McPake’s first signing of the current transfer window.
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.