Dundee United close to full strength for visit of Motherwell

Dundee United have close to a full squad ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash with Motherwell.

Micky Mellon reported no problems after Wednesday’s 2-0 home win over Kilmarnock.

Logan Chalmers remains out with an ankle injury.

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Trevor Carson is close to a return for Motherwell following a knee injury.

Jake Carroll is pushing for a comeback following 10 months out with a ruptured Achilles after making the bench for the midweek draw with Aberdeen.

Striker Christopher Long (dead leg) is expected to remain out along with Liam Donnelly, Scott Fox (both knee) and Charles Dunne (groin).