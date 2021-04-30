Dundee United’s Benjamin Siegrist out for the season ahead of Ross County clash

Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist is out for the rest of the season with a broken wrist.

Boss Micky Mellon has no other new injuries for the visit of Ross County on Saturday.

Dillon Powers (concussion) and Declan Glass (knee) are long-term absentees.

Ross County are hopeful defender Carl Tremarco will return after a calf problem.

Another full-back, Connor Randall, has returned to training following a back injury and played in a practice match on Tuesday.

Defenders Callum Morris (hamstring) and full-backs Tom Grivosti (hamstring) remain out.