Eamonn Brophy excited by Nicke Kabamba partnership

Eamonn Brophy is relieved he will not be flying solo as Kilmarnock seek to clip Aberdeen’s wings on Saturday.

The Killie poacher was reunited with strike partner Nicke Kabamba for the first time this season before the international break, when they combined to shoot down Dundee United.

Kabamba struck twice, while Brophy opened his account for the season in 4-0 rout.

Brophy is expecting a tougher afternoon when Alex Dyer’s side travel north to Pittodrie to face a Dons team soaring high after four straight wins.

And he is glad he will not be facing up to good friend Scott McKenna by himself.

The striker said: “I know Scotty well, we get on well with him off the pitch. He’s probably the most aggressive centre-back in the league.

“He’s a good defender, but I’m glad I’ll have Nicke beside me this weekend. I’ll let him go up for all the headers.

“Aberdeen are a physical team, but I always enjoy playing against them. I’m looking forward to it after our last result.

“The game against United was the first time that Nicke and I have played together this season and it seemed to work. He got two and I got one.

“So the signs are good. Last season we struck up a good partnership before lockdown. I got seven in nine and Nicke got a good few as well. It was a good partnership then and hopefully we can continue that again this weekend at Pittodrie.

“He’s a big boy and it helps me. He takes care of the stuff in the air and maybe I help in other areas.

“It’s working well at the moment and hopefully that can continue.

“Most strikers like having a partner and I certainly do. It makes it easier up there rather than having to take on two or three big centre-backs by yourself, so having Nicke there has been a massive help for me.

“I think we compliment each other well. Obviously Nicke is big and physical, while I try to get down the sides and get shots away. It’s working well so far.”