Edmundson delighted to atone Hibernian error by helping Rangers to victory

George Edmundson admits he breathed a sigh of relief after firing his first Rangers goal – because it was his mistake that handed the lead to Hibernian at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard’s team clung on to their title hopes with a 2-1 win over Jack Ross’ team on Wednesday night but had to fight back from a goal down.

And Edmundson admits he has to carry the can for the Hibs’ opening goal.

The former Oldham centre-back gave away a free-kick when he dived in on former Rangers defender Steven Whittaker and looked on in horror as Allan McGregor spilled Scott Allan’s delivery, gifting the opener to Paul Hanlon.

However, the 22-year-old did not let the blunder affect his display and atoned the mistake by rifling home the equaliser with the last kick of the first half.

Ibrox erupted with six minutes left when Ianis Hagi opened his own club account to seal a 2-1 win and ensure Gerrard’s men remained seven points behind Celtic with an extra game to play.

Edmundson was just glad he was not the Light Blues’ fall guy.

“It felt good to get a start and top it off with a goal and a win was even better,” said Edmundson, after making just his second Ladbrokes Premiership start since moving to Glasgow in the summer.

“My last goal came for Oldham in a home game against Swindon in April last year.

“I wouldn’t say I am known for my goals. I have scored a few in my career but not double figures or anything.

“The gaffer is big on set-pieces and Thomas Culshaw normally takes us to try and work on a few special things. One of them came off against Hibs, so it was good.

“I felt I did alright. It was a tough game but I thought I handled most of what was thrown my way.

“It was good when my goal went in. I’d given a free-kick away for Hibs’ goal so I felt like I had to redeem myself – which I did.”

Celtic were threatening to disappear over the horizon as they romped to victory at Motherwell.

But Rangers are clinging on and Edmundson insists his team are ready to battle all the way during the championship run-in.

He said: “Getting the win was good. We can’t afford to draw or lose another game, so to get the win really good.

“I wouldn’t say we were feeling the pressure out there. I think we have shown that we can thrive under the pressure – and stand up and be counted.”