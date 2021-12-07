Elgin’s clash with Kelty Hearts postponed after Storm Barra strikes
By PA Staff
Tuesday’s Cinch Scottish League Two game between Elgin and league leaders Kelty Hearts at Borough Briggs was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
Storm Barra has swept over parts of Scotland and Northern England and left the conditions in Elgin in an unplayable state.
After a pitch inspection at 6.15pm, the referee decided to call the game off.
A rescheduled date will be announced in due course.
