Elijah Adebayo grabs the winner for Luton as they beat Bristol City

Top scorer Elijah Adebayo was Luton’s matchwinner as his 12th goal of the season earned his side a 2-1 home win against Bristol City.

The visitors went close early on when home goalkeeper James Shea was beaten by an inswinging corner and Kal Naismith did well to head the ball over from underneath his own crossbar.

It was the Robins who enjoyed the better of the early stages and following yet another corner, Han-Noah Massengo drilled over the top from the edge of the box.

Luton finally started to feature as an attacking threat in the final 10 minutes of the first half, winning a number of corners through the hard work of star striker Adebayo.

One of them was swung in by James Bree and Glen Rea met it at the far post only to head disappointingly wide.

Luton did take the lead after 42 minutes from their first effort on target as Bree took a short corner to Naismith and received the ball back, looking up to send over an excellent cross that Tom Lockyer rose highest to power a header past Max O’Leary.

In the second period, Bristol City striker Chris Martin – an ex-Luton player – saw a header loop into the gloves of Shea when under pressure from Naismith.

The Robins were level in the 57th minute when Luton failed to deal with a long ball forward and Andreas Weimann was left in acres of space to go clean through and confidently slip his shot beyond Shea for his 14th goal of the season.

Massengo’s fierce drive was deflected over before Luton boss Nathan Jones brought on Fred Onyedinma and his low shot was easily dealt with by O’Leary.

Gabe Osho might have done better with a header from a corner, but Luton were back in front after 68 minutes.

Bree was again the provider, his pinpoint free-kick from the right causing an almighty scramble inside the Robins area and there was Adebayo to fire home his 12th goal of an increasingly impressive campaign.

City looked to hit back for a second time, their main man Weimann spinning inside the area to shoot but his effort cleared the bar, while substitute Nahki Wells was also off target.

Nigel Pearson’s side should have snatched a point in stoppage time, though. Weimann put a free header from Cameron Pring’s cross away from goal and Wells hit the side-netting from the follow-up.

Joe Williams’ side-footed effort was straight at Shea from outside the box as Luton held on to move within six points of the play-offs.