Erling Haaland transfer news: Borussia Dortmund CEO insists star striker is going nowhere

Erling Haaland will still be a Borussia Dortmund player at the start of next season, according to the club’s CEO.

The Norway international has been linked with several major clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona are among the sides said to be eyeing the 20-year-old.

However, Dortmund are growing increasingly confident of retaining their prized asset for another campaign.

They originally planned to keep Haaland until the summer of 2022, when a buyout clause in his contract will make him available for around £66m.

And Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has suggested that the German side have not deviated from that plan.

"I have the clear expectation that Erling Haaland will play for us next year," Watzke told Bild . "And I don't waste any thoughts on anything else.

"I think they [Haaland’s suitors] know about the contract situation and our stance there as well.

"I am just totally relaxed. Nobody believed us with Jadon Sancho last summer until deadline day, and he's still with us today."

Mino Raiola, Haaland’s agent, met with officials from Madrid and Barcelona last month.

But Watzke has played down the significance of what he previously termed a “self-marketing trip”.

"You could of course start a game of ping-pong and attack each other in public every second day," he added.

"You either have a model where you sign a player and then let him go again or you don't have it. We can live with it and feel well because we know the contract situation, which helps us a lot."

Meanwhile, incoming Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn has ruled out a swoop for Haaland this summer.

“Sorry, whoever spoke about that didn't understand the situation," Khan, who will replace Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as CEO later this year, told Bild.

"A package that costs - as we heard - over €100m is unimaginable for FC Bayern at the moment."