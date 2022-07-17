Ethan Erhahon progressing like never before after 100th appearance for St Mirren
By PA Staff published
St Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon believes he is progressing like never before after making his 100th appearance.
The 21-year-old achieved the landmark during Saturday’s 2-0 Premier Sports Cup win at Cowdenbeath.
Erhahon told SMTV: “It’s a lot of games for my age and I’m happy to play that amount.
“I played centre-mid under Jack Ross twice but after that I had my left-back stint and I worked my way into midfield. It’s good to play my natural position. Sometimes I felt I was learning on the job but it does help you when you go back to midfield.
“I feel I am still growing with every game and getting better.”
The Scotland Under-21 international has credited manager Stephen Robinson with helping him take his game forward.
“I feel he is getting the best out of all the young lads, fitness-wise and making our understanding of the game a lot superior to previous years,” he said.
“I definitely feel I am getting better and learning a lot of stuff, and probably fitter than ever before.
“I feel as if even if I am not having a good game, I am still able to get around the park and help my team-mates more. I feel a lot sharper and happier with myself.”
