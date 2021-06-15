Euro 2020: France vs Germany line-ups revealed, with Benzema and Muller starting

The line-ups for the France vs Germany Euro 2020 group game have been revealed - and both Karim Benzema and Thomas Muller start for their respective nations.

France, the reigning world champions, start with a back-four, with Paul Pogba and N'golo Kante - the midfielders who powered Les Bleus to glory in Russia three years ago - just in font, alongside Adrien Rabiot.

Meanwhile, Jogi Low, who embarks on his final tournament in charge of Die Mannschaft, has opted for his tried and tested back three. A front three, meanwhile, of Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz and Thomas Muller should cause plenty of headaches going forward.

Follow all the action from today's game with FourFourTwo's live blog

France

4-3-3

1. Lloris (GK)

2. Pavard (RB)

4. Varane (CB)

3. Kimpembe (CB)

21. Hernandez (LB)

14. Rabiot (CM)

13. Kante (CM)

6. Pogba

7. Griezmann (RW)

19. Benzema (AM)

10. Mbappe (LW)

Germany

3-4-3

1. Neuer (GK)

4. Ginter (CB)

5. Hummels (CB)

2. Rudiger (CB)

6. Kimmich (CM)

8. Kroos (CM)

21. Gundogan (CM)

20. Gosens

7. Havertz (RW)

25. Muller (ST)

10. Gnabry (LW)