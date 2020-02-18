Everton boss Ancelotti says fit-again Gomes is available for Arsenal clash
Everton midfielder Andre Gomes could return to action this weekend following a horror injury if manager Carlo Ancelotti decides Sunday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal is the “right moment” for his comeback.
The 26-year-old Portuguese sustained a fracture dislocation of his right ankle while playing against Tottenham on November 3 but has returned to training and played an hour of a behind-closed-doors friendly at Everton’s Finch Farm training base last weekend.
Boss Ancelotti is now considering the former Barcelona player for a starting role at the Emirates Stadium this weekend.
The Italian told evertontv: “He did well (in the practice match), he played comfortably and without any problems and he is available, in my opinion, to play.
“Of course, I have to speak to him about how he feels after playing his first game following a long time out.
“My personal opinion is he is ready to play.
“When a player has been out for a long period, I think it is better to start the game. He can prepare properly, (rather) than to put him on from the bench.
“But I have to speak to him and together we can find a solution.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.