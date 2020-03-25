Everton defender Michael Keane: We can be ready for games with two weeks of training

Everton’s England defender Michael Keane believes players will be ready to return to Premier League action after a “couple of weeks proper training”.

Professional football in England has been put on hold until April 30 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But Premier League clubs will gather again on April 3 to discuss the next steps for the game.

The FA, Premier League, EFL and women’s professional game, together with the PFA and LMA are committed to finding ways of resuming the 2019/20 football season as soon as it is safe and possible to do so— Premier League (@premierleague) March 19, 2020

“All the lads have been sent individual training programmes to carry out at home,” Keane told talkSPORT.

“It’s not easy because you’ve not got the normal equipment, you’ve just got to improvise and do what you can.

“The Premier League could start again in a month, it could be longer.

“So we’ve just got to keep that base level of fitness. As long as we get a couple of weeks proper training before the next game – and the lads have worked hard in the meantime – we’ll be fine.”

Centre-half Keane outlined how Everton staff are remotely monitoring the fitness of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

“We log on with the sessions we’ve done, and they keep an eye on what we’re doing and gauge our fitness from that,” Keane said.

“It’s important we continue to work hard and build up because we don’t know when we’ll be back in.

“I go out for a run early and get that ticked off. Later in the day I do home gym work, whether that’s upper body or lower leg strength.”

Michael Keane 📱 78-year-old Rodney.— Everton (@Everton) March 25, 2020

Keane, along with fellow players, Ancelotti and chairman Bill Kenwright, has also been speaking to isolated supporters as part of the club’s Blue Family campaign.

“We’re helping out in the community, which is brilliant,” said Keane, who spoke on the phone to 78-year-old Everton supporter Rod.

“It was great to hear the happiness in the voice when I gave him a call. He said it made his day, and it made mine as well.

“All the lads have got on board. There will be a lot of fans who are lonely and maybe vulnerable, and this gives them the boost they need to get through this.”