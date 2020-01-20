Everton without Richarlison and Sigurdsson for Newcastle clash

Everton forward Richarlison will miss the visit of Newcastle because of a knee injury that led to the Brazilian being absent for the weekend draw at West Ham.

Gylfi Sigurdsson will once again miss out with a groin complaint and while fellow midfielder Alex Iwobi is nearing a return, Everton are reluctant to take a risk on the Nigerian, whose thigh problem has kept him sidelined for the last six matches.

Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti will make a late decision on Michael Keane, who has been included in the squad following a neck injury but reported feeling uncomfortable in training on Monday.

Newcastle’s Jetro Willems is out of the game at Goodison Park as he faces up to missing the rest of the season through injury.

The 25-year-old, who is on loan at St James’ Park from Eintracht Frankfurt, ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during Saturday night’s 1-0 win over Chelsea, and he has been joined on the long-term casualty list by fellow defender Paul Dummett, who may need surgery to repair a tendon.

Defenders Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie, midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and striker Allan Saint-Maximin all came through the weekend victory unscathed on their returns from injury, but wing-back DeAndre Yedlin (knee), midfielder Ki Sung-yueng (knock) and frontmen Andy Carroll (hip) and Yoshinori Muto (knock) continue to fight their way back to fitness and Javier Manquillo and Dwight Gayle (both hamstring) are still out.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Stekelenburg, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Baines, Digne, Delph, Schneiderlin, Sidibe, Davies, Walcott, Bernard, Calvert-Lewin, Kean, Niasse, Gordon, Gibson.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lejeune, Clark, Schar, Hayden, S. Longstaff, M. Longstaff, Atsu, Ritchie, Allan, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Joelinton, Carroll.