Ezgjan Alioski set to start as Leeds host Manchester City

Leeds will be without on-loan winger Jack Harrison as they host Manchester City on Saturday.

Harrison is ineligible to face his parent club so Ezgjan Alioski could make his first Premier League start in his absence.

Recent signing Diego Llorente is likely to be included in the squad but midfielder Pablo Hernandez (groin) is still unavailable and midfielder Adam Forshaw is out long term after a setback in his return from a hip problem.

City could hand a debut to new £62million centre-back Ruben Dias, who joined the club from Benfica this week.

Strikers Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus remain sidelined while defenders Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko are also out and John Stones is a doubt.

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is back in training after his positive Covid-19 test but the German will not be involved this weekend.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Koch, Cooper, Ayling, Phillips, Dallas, Costa, Klich, Alioski, Roberts, Rodrigo, Bamford, Llorente, Poveda, Shackleton, Caprile, Struijk, Davis.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Walker, Garcia, Dias, Ake, Laporte, Harwood-Bellis, Mendy, Rodri, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, B Silva, Foden, Mahrez, Sterling, Delap, Doyle, Palmer.