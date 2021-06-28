Fans would happily put us on the spot if it led to Euro 2020 glory, says Kane

Harry Kane believes England supporters would be happy to see the Three Lions win every game on penalties if it led to Euro 2020 glory, as he called on his team-mates to “break the mould” against Germany.

There has been plenty of negative discussion surrounding England’s group-stage displays, despite the fact they progressed with two wins and a draw to set up Tuesday’s round of 16 clash against Germany.

Kane has yet to find the back of the net, with Raheem Sterling scoring the only two goals England managed in Group D.

There have been more entertaining teams so far at the Euros, with Spain’s 5-3 extra-time win over Croatia on Monday evening among the highlights.

But Kane feels there would be no complaints if England went the whole way to the Wembley final on July with a string of pragmatic performances.

“I don’t think there’ll be any England fan disappointed if we end up winning every game 1-0 or winning every game on penalties without scoring another goal and we ended up lifting the trophy in a couple of weeks,” he said.

“We want to win games, of course, we’d love to play amazing football and then win every game scoring three or four goals – but we know that’s not always (going to be) the case.

“It’s been great that we’ve kept three clean sheets, that’s great for the whole team in general, to have that going forward because we’re going to need to continue that if we want to go all the way.

“Obviously a different opposition poses a different threat, different

strengths and weaknesses, and hopefully we can go out there and exploit a few of theirs – and if we can score a few goals, then great.”

Much has been made of the clash with Germany, 25 years on from the semi-final Wembley meeting at Euro 96 which the visitors won on penalties.

Current England boss Gareth Southgate missed the deciding spot-kick that night but Kane admits most of the current squad are too young to recall the incident and that it will hold no sway this time around.

“I’ll be totally honest, the majority of players don’t remember that game,” he told talkSPORT.

Harry Kane was only three when Euro 96 was taking place (Nick Potts/PA)

“A lot of them weren’t born, I think I was only three years old, of course you see highlights and stuff like that but the bottom line is we’ve moved on, we’re a different team, a different squad.

“We’ve won penalty shoot-outs the last three, four years so the most important thing from our point of view is that we’re trying to get the job done in 90 minutes and if called upon we’ll be ready to do whatever it takes.”

Kane has a good record from the spot for club and country (Matt Dunham/PA)

Kane also insists beating Germany takes precedence over his own goalscoring ambition.

“I’ve always said as a striker you go through spells – good spells and sometimes spells that just don’t quite go your way,” he added.

“The most important thing for me is that we’re winning games. The first objective was to qualify, which we’ve done. The second is to now try and reach the quarter-finals, so whether I’m scoring (or not) the most important (thing) is that we’re winning.

“That’s all I’m focused on tomorrow night, that’s all the team are focused on, however we get it done. That’s our main objective, and we’ll do everything in our power to get through.”

It was the previous game at Euro 96 – a penalty shoot-out win over Spain – which remains England’s last knockout victory at the European Championship.

Joachim Low is masterminding Germany (Nick Potts/PA)

Germany, meanwhile, have won the Euros on three occasions and reached the final another three times and now Kane wants to see England begin a new history by eliminating Joachim Low’s men.

“German teams in general seem to go far in a lot of tournaments,” he added.

“We need to try to break that mould from our point of view. Our history isn’t as good. I think we’ve only won one knockout game in 50 years or so in this competition.

“It’s a challenge for us as players to write our own history and put a marker down hopefully for the rest of the tournament.”