Football rumours: Erik Ten Hag could bring Antony to Manchester United

What the papers say

If Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag gets the top job at Manchester United, he could bring 22-year-old forward Antony with him, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Ten Hag was interviewed by the Red Devils last Monday and is believed to be the frontrunner for the job alongside Paris Saint Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino.

Christian Eriksen’s six-month stint at Brentford could be extended if the club’s management get their way, according to The Times. The 30-year-old has impressed since joining in January and Brentford believe they can keep him if he is not chased by a top-six club.

Brighton have joined the host of clubs following 16-year-old Rangers youth striker Rory Wilson, according to the Scottish Daily Express. Wilson has previously been heavily linked with Aston Villa.

Social media round-up

Mohamed Elneny 'to leave Arsenal for free this summer' as Besiktas eye up Egyptian star for transfer return https://t.co/XNvxNGHXbH— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 29, 2022 See more

Jude Bellingham is set to be wanted man this summerhttps://t.co/p6QVohJhIl— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 30, 2022 See more

Players to watch

Lucas Torreira: Arsenal will let the 26-year-old, currently on loan at Fiorentina, go permanently in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Luis Sinisterra: The same team has tabled an offer for 22-year-old Feyenoord winger Luis Sinisterra, according to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport.